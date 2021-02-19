NASCAR adds rumble strips ahead of Daytona road-course races

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has added rumble strips to the back chicane that includes turns nine and 10 of the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course ahead of the race weekend at the facility that includes all three national series and culminates in Sunday’s running of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 by the NASCAR Cup Series.

The change is a result of grass and mud getting on the racing surface during the Busch Clash exhibition event for the Cup Series on Feb. 9 when drivers cut corners in the chicane. Drivers complained of mud on the track during the Clash.

“What happens is you get behind somebody real close, and you go in there and you can’t see where you are going, so if they get into the mud, you follow them and if there is four cars in line, everybody’s trying to cut the chicane a little tighter, a little tighter and it just blows mud everywhere,” Martin Truex Jr said after the Clash.

The added rumble strips mirror those on the front chicane — 36 ft. to drivers’ right on front entry, and the other is 30 ft. More lighting also has been added.

“It looked like a good fix to me in short order,” Chase Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson said. “I don’t really have any issues with guys straightening that bus stop. That’s their job. That’s what they’re supposed to do. Just the dirt was a problem.”

Kyle Busch won the Busch Clash after a last-lap crash involving Ryan Blaney and Elliott while racing for the lead. Elliott finished second. Elliott is winner of the four most-recent Cup Series points-paying road-course races, including a race on the Daytona road course last August.

