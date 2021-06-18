NASCAR All-Star Race fix

Last Sunday night marked yet another NASCAR All-Star Race format. Seems like every season, the exhibition event takes on a new form, so I guess we should give NASCAR credit for its persistence in turning the event into a stellar race. I think the powers-that-be were onto something this year; they just over did it.



First of all, I like the change in venue — a move from Charlotte to Bristol last season (admittedly because of COVID-19) and then to Texas this year. Let’s keep some kind of rotation going.



I have no issue with stage racing, and I’m all for stage racing in the All-Star Race, but six stages in a 100-lap race is too much, especially when five of those stages are 15 laps or fewer. Four 15-lap stages in the first 60 laps? No, thank you. Just give me a 10-lap sprint to the finish, but lengthen the other stages.



I’m also all for an inversion and mandatory green-flag stop. Of course, I understand not as many inversions are possible with a reduced number of stages, but one would be good. I also like the idea of a stage starting lineup based on cumulative finishes from previous stages.



Here’s my idea of an improved format based on last weekend’s format:



Keep the race at 100 laps, but split that distance into four stages, not six — three 30-lap stages, followed by a 10-lap final stage.



Have a blind draw to invert none, part or all of the field after the first stage. Any number of cars in the field may be inverted.



After the second stage, line cars up in the order of their cumulative finishes in the first two stages to start the third stage, and then, require a green-flag pit stop in the first 20 laps of the third and final 30-lap stage.

For that final 10-lap sprint to the checkered flag, set the starting order the way the final 30-lap stage ended.



There, done. Of has that format been tried before? I’ve lost track.



