NASCAR and Sunoco celebrate milestone

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, takes the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway on November 10, 2019 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Aside from the exciting and electrifying race happening this weekend at Phoenix for the championship four in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, NASCAR has something else to celebrate. The company is surpassing 15 million miles on Sunoco Green E15 fuel, a feat worthy to be celebrated.

In 2011, NASCAR partnered with American Ethanol to promote its use of Sunoco Green E15. Sunoco Green E15 is a 98-octane fuel mix particularly made for high-performance engines. As its name suggests, this specially engineered green NASCAR fuel contains 15% ethanol by weight. Sunoco Green E15 is used in NASCAR’s three national series: The NASCAR Nationwide Series, NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.



Four years after the introduction of the said fuel, NASCAR surpassed 7 million miles of racing using the blend. That’s the equivalent of almost 281 laps around the earth. Four years more and it surpassed 15 million miles, which is equal to approximately 65 trips from the earth to the moon.



Ethanol is a high octane, high quality blend for powerful engine performance and decreased emissions. As a biofuel, it is totally renewable and is good for the environment. Specifically, it decreases greenhouse emissions by 59%. Switching to ethanol allows cars to increase their efficiency as well. For comparison, they now have 22-gallon tanks instead of 30-gallon tanks. That efficiency decreased fuel use among NASCAR vehicles by 20,000 gallons in one year.



The racing industry is becoming more aware of the effects of traditional fuel to the environment, so the drivers and the sponsors alike want to reduce emissions without sacrificing the performance required on and off the race track. Hence, the drivers and sponsors are very thankful to Sunoco Green 15.



“American Ethanol’s partnership with NASCAR has been a fantastic platform to promote the benefits of cleaner-burning ethanol ever since the sport adopted Sunoco Green E15 — a high octane fuel blended with 15 percent ethanol in 2011,” Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy, stated. “NASCAR fans have now seen the fuel perform flawlessly for 15 million miles under the most demanding circumstances imaginable. Meanwhile, consumers have put E15 to the test for more than 11 billion miles of commutes, road trips, and picking their kids up from school. Whether on or off the track, day after day, mile after mile, E15 continues to be the smart choice for drivers who care about their engines, reducing emissions, and saving money at the fuel pump.”



However, despite NASCAR’s efforts to promote fuel with high ethanol content, many people still think that the fuel would hurt their engine. That is not the case, however, because it can work for everyday living, according to Jonathan Olmscheid, a consultant from Christianson & Associates working with ethanol plants.

“I want people to know that if you can run a motor like mine on ethanol, it will work for everyday driving,” Olmscheid mentioned during the 2015 Fuel Ethanol Workshop. Thus, using a fuel with high ethanol content would not hurt a second hand vehicle, too. But for safety purposes, it’s always better to check the vehicle first to see if it needs modification or not.