NASCAR schedules additional races through Aug. 9

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 28: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 28, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has had three national series on modified schedules since a return to racing May 17, following a 10-week break because of the coronavirus pandemic. Schedules for the three series through June 21 officially have been released. On Friday, NASCAR notified teams of additional dates through August 9, according to an Autoweek.com article. Those additional dates, though, haven’t officially been released to the public.

The unofficial added dates begin with Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., with a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader on June 27 and a NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series doubleheader on June 28. Points paying races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth, Kansas Speedway in Kansas City and New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon also are scheduled before back-to-back Cup Series races at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 8 and 9. The latest schedule also includes the All-Star Race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on July 15.

Below, is the unofficial combined schedule for all three national series between June 27 and Aug. 9:

June 27, Pocono Raceway, Trucks

June 27, Pocono Raceway, Cup

June 28, Pocono Raceway, Xfinity

June 28, Pocono Raceway, Cup

July 4, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Xfinity

July 5, Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, Cup

July 12, Kentucky Speedway, Cup

July 15, Charlotte Motor Speedway (All-Star Race), Cup

July 19, Texas Motor Speedway, Cup

July 23, Kansas Speedway, Cup

August 2, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Cup

August 8, Michigan International Speedway, Cup

August 9, Michigan International Speedway, Cup

Races at least through June 21 are being run without fans in attendance. With no official announcement, yet, of the aforementioned dates, it is unclear whether or not some of them will fave fans in attendance. Pocono Raceway, though, has announced that fans will not be in attendance for its races.

“Following the guidance on sporting events in Pennsylvania issued by Governor Tom Wolf this week, the 2020 NASCAR events at Pocono Raceway will be held without fans in attendance,” a statement Pocono Raceway read. “Current ticket holders can request a refund or account credit by visiting our website. We appreciate our fans’ patience, as well as the collaborative efforts from Governor Wolf’s administration and NASCAR, during these unique times. More details will be made available at a later date.”

