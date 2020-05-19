NASCAR another sport looking to return with full season

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 17: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 ChevyGoods.com NOCO Chevrolet, and Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light YOURFACEHERE Ford, lead during the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 17, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. NASCAR resumes the season after the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR returns with racing at Darlington Raceway. They will be skipping both practice and qualifying on the event, in order to reduce the time each different team spends on the track. This also comes at a time when many other sports are also looking for when they can return, as the UFC lead the way with multiple shows already taking place behind closed doors, with each well supported on the betting front with vast numbers using the Ladbrokes sign up offer, prior to the events.

The returns are of course all about the coronavirus pandemic, which has spread around the world and meant that the majority of people have been stuck in lockdown. These restrictions are now starting to be lifted in many areas and economies are looking to bounce back, following a big hit in the early period of the year. Sport is another that has been badly affected and needs to return soon, in order to keep jobs and some of the smaller clubs afloat.

The return means NASCAR is one of the first sports to return following the virus and they are also now aiming to complete the normal season that consists of 36 races. However, they are still in the process of sorting out the different dates and whether this is going to be possible in such a short period of time. On top of this, the season has already removed three race, which are the ones at Chicagoland, Sonoma and the Richmond race in the spring. These will be dropped from the current 2020 season and replaced by two races at Darlington and a further event at Charlotte, with all three taking place in May.

As mentioned previously, there will now be no qualifying for the different events in the Cup series, in order to reduce physical contact between teams. So how will the starting positions be assigned?

The opening positions between 1-12 are to be chosen through a random draw among the different charter teams and then those positions are based on teams owner points that were earned in the opening four races of the season, prior to the stoppage in March. The same process will be followed for the other positions between 13-24 and 25-36. The final four spots will then be assigned for non-chartered teams based on points, rather than through a draw.

This all sets up for a fascinating season ahead and it will be interested to see whether this process results in success and then some of these changes being implemented moving forward and even after the virus has passed. It is just good that racing has returned!