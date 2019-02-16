NASCAR artist Sam Bass passes away

CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 02: Artist Sam Bass poses for a photo opportunity with his artwork for the NASCAR All-Star and Coca-Cola 600 weekend program covers during the NASCAR XFINITY Series test session at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 2, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Legendary NASCAR artist Sam Bass passed away Saturday at the age of 57.

“It is with a sad heart that our family shares the news of our loss with the NASCAR community,” Bass’s wife Denise Bass posted on her husband’s official Twitter account (@SamBassArtist). “Sam Bass, a loving husband, father, and inspiration to us all, passed away earlier today. Thank you for your prayers during this very difficult time.”

Bass battled Type 1 Diabetes and was on a waiting list for a kidney transplant.

Bass had the honorary title of “Official Artist of NASCAR.” Over the years, his work adorned NASCAR race program covers and race cars.

“Our deepest sympathies are with Denise and her family today. Sam Bass has been a significant part of NASCAR’s history,” a statement from NASCAR read. “He poured his heart, soul and talent into producing souvenir program covers at many speedways including Charlotte for more than 30 years. His work provided our fans a keepsake to treasure, and that was so appropriate, because Sam was always such a fan of our sport and he was such a treasure to the entire NASCAR family. His body of work will be a legacy that lives forever. We will miss Sam’s smile and positivity.”

Bass desinged some of NASCAR’s most iconic race-car paint schemes, including the rainbow paint scheme on the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of four-time champion and 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Gordon. He also designed the guitar trophy awarded to race winners when NASCAR raced at the old Nashville Speedway at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds and later at Nashville Superspeedway.

