NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave

By AMANDA VINCENT

Atlanta Motor Speedway announced on Tuesday plans to repave the 1.5-mile track in Hampton, Ga., near Atlanta, after the March 3-5, 2017, NASCAR triple-header race weekend at the track that will include Camping World Truck, Xfinity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series races and conclude with the March 5 running of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Cup-level race. Work is expected to be completed in April.

The layout of the track, including 24-degree banking, will remain unchanged as plans call only for a new asphalt surface to be laid on top of the old surface.

“Many of NASCAR’s greatest moments have occurred on this racing surface, and I have no doubt the world’s best drivers will give it a proper final event before the new surface comes to life,” Atlanta Motor Speedway President Ed Clark said. “Whichever driver can take home the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 trophy in 2017 will mark the end of one era of great racing in AMS history and the beginning of another.”

AMS was last repaved when it was reconfigured in 1997, making its surface the second-oldest among tracks on the current NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The oldest surface on the circuit is the concrete surface at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. Among asphalt tracks, Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., like Atlanta, was last paved in 1997.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer).