NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway repave postponed

By AMANDA VINCENT

The repave of Atlanta Motor Speedway, originally scheduled this year, in time for the 2018 NASCAR weekend at the track, has been delayed for at least a year, allowing for at least one more race weekend on the old track surface.

NASCAR 14-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. seemed to break the news Tuesday morning, and the news of the delay was later confirmed by AMS.

“Breaking News: @amsupdates will not repave speedway. Will re-evaluate the track following their 2018 race,” Earnhardt ( @DaleJr ) tweeted.

Track officials announced earlier this year that Atlanta Motor Speedway would be repaved following the 2017 NASCAR weekend at the track that culminated in the March 5 running of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. But after the announcement and during the recent NASCAR weekend at the track, drivers petitioned the track and parent company Speedway Motorsports Inc. to delay the repave.

The track is expected to be sealed enough to prevent it from coming apart during next season’s races. Engineers recommended that the track be repaved three years ago. AMS was last repaved in 1997.

