NASCAR: backup car rule modified

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has modified its rules regarding backup cars on race weekend weekends for competitors in its three national series (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck). For the Cup Series, the rule will go into effect during the second race weekend of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway that will culminate in the Feb. 25 race, due to the abnormal weekend format for the season-opening Daytona 500.

Beginning this season, a driver will be required to drop to the back to start a race if he is in a backup car or his engine is changed at any time during the race weekend. Decisions regarding whether or not a driver has to drop to the back at the initial green flag after a transmission change will be made at the discretion of each respective series’ director.

Previously, drivers were required to start races in the back after engine changes at any point during race weekends, but drivers in backup cars only had to start in the back if they went to backups after qualifying. If a driver qualified his backup car after a pre-qualifying wreck, etc., he still was allowed to start where he qualified, provided the primary engine was moved to the backup car.

