NASCAR: Brian France pleads guilty

RICHMOND, VA – APRIL 30: NASCAR Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Brian France speaks with the media during a press conference prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway on April 30, 2017 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France pleaded guilty to to driving while intoxicated Friday as part of a diversion deal related to his arrest in in New York last year.

“I am grateful for the court’s consideration of all the facts in this case and I will follow their direction and recommendations as we move forward,” France said. “While I made a mistake, this event has also given me the opportunity to reflect on my poor judgment that day, my family and my greater responsibilities to our community. I have learned valuable lessons and will be a better person because of this process.”

France was pulled over in Sag Harbor, N.Y., on Aug. 5, 2018, after rolling past a stop sign. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and and registered 0.019 on an initial blood-alcohol screening. A later test produced a 0.018 result. Five oxycodone pills were found in his possession for which France was able to provide a valid prescription.

France will be required to complete 100 hours of community service and continue counseling. In return, his charge will be reduced from misdemeanor to non-criminal infraction, as long as he doesn’t run afoul of the law.

Upon France’s arrest, his uncle, Jim France became the interim NASCAR Chairman and CEO. Jim France assumed the positions permanently ahead of the 2019 race season.

