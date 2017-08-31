NASCAR: Bristol Motor Speedway looks to control Nashville track

By AMANDA VINCENT

Speedway Motorsports Inc., through its Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway, has submitted a bid to operate Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, according to a report from Nashville newspaper, The Tennessean. Tony Formosa, who has operated the track for several years, also submitted a bid to continue as track operator.

“We can confirm that Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) has submitted a proposal to manage the historic Fairgrounds Speedway and would be honored to serve as its promoter,” Bristol Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said. “Bruton Smith, executive chairman, and Marcus Smith, chief executive officer, have a vision that the venue can again become a premier destination, and they have a solid reputation of creating world-class facilities.”

SMI is the parent company of several race tracks that host national-level NASCAR races, including Bristol, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway, among others.

The Fairgrounds Speedway is owned by the City of Nashville; bids are for rights to operate the track, not for purchase.

The track hosted NASCAR national-level races until the now-defunct Nashville Speedway was constructed outside Nashville, near Lebanon, Ten. the fairgrounds track hosted the premier series of NASCAR, then the Winston Cup Series, through 1984. It hosted the NASCAR Camping World (then-Craftsman) Truck and Xfinity (then-Busch) until the opening of the new track outside town in 2001.

“NASCAR has a long history in the Nashville area and our fans there are as passionate as any place we race,” NASCAR said in a written statement a few months ago. “NASCAR races are in demand, and we’re pleased with our current lineup of racetracks. Many of the discussions related to racing in Nashville have centered around the popular regional and touring series events.”

Formosa has expressed interest in trying to attract NASCAR back to the track, but that he would need a long-term contract to do so. SMI’s specific plans for the track are unknown.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)