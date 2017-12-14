NASCAR: Casey Mears plans mixed bag of competition in 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR veteran driver Casey Mears is hoping for a 2018 racing itinerary that will include limited NASCAR competition, Red Bull Global Rally Cross and Stadium Super Trucks, a series started and owned by former NASCAR driver Robby Gordon.

“Right now, I’m talking to a few NASCAR programs to do maybe limited stuff,” Mears told The Checkered Flag. “I don’t have anything that would be a full-time ride in a NASCAR series. “I’ve been speaking with Robby Gordon in the Stadium Super Truck program. I think that’s a really cool up-and-coming-series. And I’d definitely like to be involved with the GRC; it looks like a lot of fun. I think there’s enough difference between all those that it could leave room for doing a bit of both, so we’ll see how it works out.”

No official announcement has been made connecting Mears to a specific NASCAR series or race team in 2018.

In 2017, Mears ran a partial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, running 14 races for Biagi-DenBeste Racing and posting two top-10s, both ninth-place finishes, one at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and the other at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. Before 2017, Mears last competed in the Xfinity Series in 2010.

Mears competed full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as recently as 2016. At the end of that season, he lost his seat in the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet to rookie Ty Dillon for 2017. Mears has one win in 488-career Cup Series start — the 2007 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., while driving for Hendrick Motorsports.

Mears also has one Xfinity Series win, coming in 2006 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).