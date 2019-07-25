NASCAR changes uncontrolled tire rule

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – JULY 21: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Alliance Truck Parts Ford, and other pit during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 21, 2019 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has changed its uncontrolled tire rule, detailed in a a rules bulletin that became public Wednesday. The most notable change to the rule is the removal of the “arm’s length” criteria previously used to determine whether or not a tire was uncontrolled. Now, a tire is considered to be “uncontrolled” if it becomes a safety issue or interferes with another team’s pit stop.

Below, is the criteria used to determine whether or not a tire is uncontrolled, as stated by NASCAR’s rules bulletin:

• Safety issues include but are not limited to tires rolling into the traffic lane of pit road.

• Tires may not be bounced or thrown at any time.

• Tires may be rolled from the outside half of the pit box to the pit wall, providing they do not create a safety issue or interfere/impede another competitor’s pit stop.

• Once tires are returned to the inside half of the pit box they may not roll back to the outside half of the pit box.

• Tires, servicing equipment and crew members may not interfere or impede with another team’s pit stop. Tires contacting a vehicle while being carried to the outside half of the pit box may be considered a no call.

• The penalty for an uncontrolled tire under green flag conditions will be a pass through, and starting at the tail end of the field under caution conditions.

“After discussions internally and with competitors and teams, NASCAR will adjust how we officiate the uncontrolled tire rule to focus on preventing a safety hazard rather than concentrating on the subjective ‘arm’s length’ criteria,” NASCAR Vice President of Officiating and Technical Inspection Elton Sawyer said. “To be clear, tires must still be returned from the outside of the pit box in a controlled manner.”

Denny Hamlin was critical of the previous version of the uncontrolled tire rule, specifically the “arm’s length” criteria after being assessed a penalty during the race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., on June 30.

“It’s hard to explain when a tire is just sitting there that it’s uncontrolled. It’s not moving. It is controlled,” Hamlin said the following weekend at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. “I don’t know the answer, and I don’t know how to fix it. They (NASCAR officials) are pretty smart, and I’m sure they can make adjustments to fix it to make it a little more simple. But overall, everyone’s arms are a different length. So, what is an arm’s length? Do they have some kind of technology that says, ‘Okay, this distance from the tire changer to the tire is more than an arm’s length, and they can pull a measuring out and they can measure it?’ I don’t know, but that’s just too much rules. Too many things that can change the ultimate outcome of a race.”

Below, is a diagram, published by NBC Sports, detailing the modified rule:

NASCAR also announced a new tire-related rule that will take effect during the Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International race weekend that will culminate in an Aug. 4 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. According to that new rule, on four-tire pit stops, teams must first change outside tires (tires farthest from the pit wall) before changing the inside tires. That order already is standard practice on ovals, but on road courses, during which teams pit in the opposite direction, some teams have changed the inside tires first on four-tire stops.

According to Sawyer, the new rule is “to reduce crew members’ exposure to adjacent vehicles departing their pit stalls. Our commitment to safety remains unchanged, and these rules adjustments will lessen potential danger for crew members.”

