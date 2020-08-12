NASCAR changes way starting lineups set

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 09: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 DEKALB Ford, and William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 09, 2020 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR is scrapping its random draw method for determining the starting lineups for its races across its three national series for the remainder of the 2020 season. Instead, starting grids will be based on performance using a formula that includes owner points, previous race finish and fastest lap in previous race.

“The random draw has served us well during the return to racing, but it is important that starting lineups are based on performance as we approach the playoffs. The entire industry is aligned on implementing a competition-based system to determine the starting lineup and pit selection order.”

Once the playoffs get underway, drivers still in the playoffs will start up front for races in each round. But the, overall, new formula for determining starting grids will be used, beginning with the upcoming race weekend at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course that will culminate in a NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday.

Previous race finishing position will account for 50 percent of the equation in setting race lineups, owner points position will account for 35 percent and fastest lap in the most recent race will account for the remaining 15 percent.

Since NASCAR’s return to action following a 10-week hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic, most race starting grids have been set by multiple random drawings per race. For example, in the Cup Series, the top-12 teams in owner points drew for starting positions in the top-12, with additional drawings among teams 13th through 24th in the standings and 24th through 36th for corresponding positions. The final positions went to open, or non-chartered teams, ordered by owner points. The exceptions were second races of weekend Cup Series doubleheaders at a single track. For those races, the finishing order of the top-20 of the first race was inverted to set the top-20 starting positions for the second race, while finishers outside the top-20 in the first race started the second race in the same positions they finished the first race.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or line Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).