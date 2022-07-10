NASCAR Cup: Chase Elliott dominates, wins at home

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – JULY 10: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott won for the first time at his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday when he took the yellow and checkered flag in the Quaker State 400. The win was the Dawsonville, Ga., driver’s NASCAR Cup Series-leading third of the season.

“This one is up there for sure, man. To win at your home track is a really big deal, I think, to any race car driver,” Elliott said. “I’ve watched a lot of guys do it over the years — Jimmie (Johnson) out in California. We haven’t really had a very good run, here, so I felt like today was a great opportunity for us. But just so proud. This is, obviously, home for me. Home to a lot of great fans who made a lot of noise today. Home for NAPA right down the road in Atlanta. Couldn’t be more proud of our team. What a car. I’m not sure we’ve ever had a speedway car that good. If we have, I’ve probably wrecked it down at Daytona.”

The race ended under caution because of a last-lap, multi-car crash that included Corey LaJoie hitting the wall after running up front and leading laps late in the 260-lap race. In all, LaJoie was credited with 19 laps led.

“Obviously, I knew he (LaJoie)was going to have a big run,” Elliott said. “I didn’t really want to give him the bottom, and I tried to give it one real good aggressive block. I felt like I had enough room to kind of give it a second one, and he was just right there on the right side of my back bumper, so was far enough to the backside of the bumper to launch me forward. I hate I tore up some cars, but I don’t know what you do — either go for the win or don’t. I’m going to choose option A every day of the week.”

Ross Chastain finished second after leading 32 laps, Austin Cindric was third, and Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-five.

“It came to life,” Cindric said. “We had to do a little CPR there early. We were struggling pretty bad. We were pretty loose to start the race, and I’m just proud of the effort from the guys on the 2 car, being able to make the right adjustments and get us out of a hole, there. We went from not being able to go full throttle by myself on the race track to being able to run close behind other guys wide-open, so I’m proud of that effort and proud of a top-three finish. I felt like we deserved to be up there by the end of the race after we established track position. It was a solid day. I wish we could have gotten the Quaker State Ford in victory lane in the Quaker State 400, but a top-three is pretty good.”

Elliott led a race-high 96 laps but took his race-winning lead in the final two laps after restarting fourth with three laps remaining. LaJoie was the leader for the final restart.

Cindric and LaJoie led laps early in the final 100-lap stage of the race with fuel-only pit stops before Elliott took the lead just past lap 200.

Martin Truex Jr. took a lead on a lap-241 restart before LaJoie retook the top spot on just before a 12th caution for a Joey Logano spin on lap 253 that came soon after a caution for a Denny Hamlin spin.

Elliott swept the first two stages of the race, taking a stage-one win at lap 60 and winning the longer, 100-lap second stage at 160.

Elliott won the opening stage after leading over half of it stage. Blaney challenged him for the lead late in the stage, even taking the lead very briefly, but Blaney wound up fourth at stage-end, losing positions to Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman and Chastain., who led about 20 laps of the stage.

Elliott was the leader when NASCAR threw a competition caution on lap 25 because of rain eliminating practice time and qualifying Saturday. He, then, stayed out during the caution to maintain his position. Elliott started on the pole, but most of the laps prior to the competition caution, the first caution of the race, were led by fellow-front-row starter Chastain.

Chastain and Elliott battled back-and-forth for the lead when the race started before Chastain took command of the too spot early. Hamlin took the lead from Chastain on lap 22, and Blaney also led before Elliott retook the lead just before the first caution.

Elliott won the second stage under caution after Bowman spun just before the last lap of the stage.

Elliott took his second stage-winning lead from Tyler Reddick on lap 155, six laps after Reddick took the lead from another of Elliott’s HMS teammates, William Byron.

Varying pit strategies after the first stage included some two-tire stops and others taking four. As a result, Elliott restarted fourth while Reddick restarted with the lead.

Truex, who restarted third, took the lead on lap 70, but lost that lead to Elliott on lap 88.

Truex, then, was involved in a multi-car crash on lap 93 that also involved Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, Chastain and Logano, among others.

“Man, I’m so bummed out for this entire Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road team,” Dillon said. “We had a fast Chevy today, just ended up a victim of someone else’s mess. Our Chevy was really tight on the first run, then loose on the second run. After that, we were really good and coming. We just had nowhere to go. Thank the good Lord above that we were okay. The hit looked bad, but the impact wasn’t as bad as it looked. I told myself that we were going to race hard all day rather than riding in the back, but when you got guys out there wrecking half the field, you might as well pick a different strategy. These Next Gen cars are hard to drive, and you’ve got to make them drive better when it’s hot outside. I thought we did a good job making my car get to the bottom. We were making a lot of headway in the race before we got caught up in someone else’s mess. We’re going to keep on keeping on and work each week to get to victory lane. I want to thank Johnny Morris and all of the guys at Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER Off Road, along with everyone at RCR and ECR. We will get there.”

The incident resulted in the second caution for an on-track incident. The first came on lap 79 for Ty Dillon, Chris Buescher and B.J. McLeod.

The yellow flag waved two more times in stage two — on lap 108 when Buescher hit the wall and on lap 138 for a Chase Briscoe spin.

“It’s a different race track. It’s not the Atlanta that I grew up loving, but B.J. came over and apologized already,” Buescher said. “I think coming off of trun two it flattens out a little bit, and it took off on him. While we all checked up and spun out, we made just a little bit of contact with him while we were sliding, and it sounds like it may have been enough to bend a right-front component and, ultimately, ended up blowing a tire.”

Elliott gave up the lead to pit during the lap-93 caution while three cars, led by Harrison Burton, stayed out and a few more pitted for fuel only.

Burton, then, lost the lead to Byron on lap 107.

Both Byron and Reddick were among the cars collected in a multi-car crash that resulted in the eighth caution of the race on lap 171. Others involved included Garrett Smithley, Brad Keselowski and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

“The racing was fine. I thought the track had a little bit less grip,” Byron said. “Our No. 24 Axalta Chevy was good out front. We could hang around the top-five. We struggled a little bit there on the pit-stop sequence. We took four tires, and we started way back, and we just got into someone else’s mess.

Byron led 41 laps before the incident.

Daniel Suarez finished the race in the sixth position, Justin Haley was seventh, Aric Almirola was eighth, Cole Custer was ninth, and Burton finished 10th.

After the last-lap incident, Truex wound up 11th, the highest-finishing Toyota driver, after leading 27 laps.