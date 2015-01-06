NASCAR community remembers Stuart Scott

Longtime ESPN anchor Stuart Scott died at the age of 49 Sunday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2007 after an appendectomy. After a period of remission, he was diagnosed with cancer again in 2011 and 2013.

“When you die, it does not mean that you lose to cancer,” Scott said during a speech July 16 at the ESPYs when accepting the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. “You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and in the manner in which you live.”

Scott is survived by teenage daughters Taelor and Sydni.

Scott’s life and work, including his time as anchor on ESPN’s Sports Center, touched sports fans and athletes from all arenas, including the NASCAR community.

“ESPN and everyone in the sports world have lost a true friend and a uniquely inspirational figure in Stuart Scott,” ESPN President John Skipper sain in a statement released by ESPN.

Here is a collection of tweets from throughout the NASCAR community — drivers, crew chiefs, teams, other personalities — expressing condolences upon hearing of Scott’s death. These tweets were first compiled by NASCAR.com and FOX Sports.com, despite FOX Sports being a competitor of Scott’s longtime employer, ESPN.

“Prayers for the Scott family. #RIPStuart” — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr)

“RIP Stuart Scott. With as much Sports Center as I watch I know it won’t be the sam, and he won’t be forgotten!” — Chase Elliott (@ChaseElliott)

“I’m saddened to hear the news about @StuartScott. I had the great fortune to meet him a few times. He was solid gold, prayers for his family” — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson)

“Sad to learn of @StuartScott’s passing. He fought courageously & will be missed.” — Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb)

“Thinking of Stuart Scott and his daughters today. Thanks for making the world a better place…we will miss you!” — Dale Jarrett (@DaleJarrett)

“I like many others grew up watching Stuart Scott almost daily. Thinking of his friends and family today. #RIPStuartScott” — Regan Smith (@ReganSmith)

“I can hear Stuart Scott’s voice in my head. A True icon. Prayers to the Scott family #RIP” — Steve Letarte (@SteveLetarte)

“Mornings like this remind mem of how short life can be. Carpe diem and love like there is no tomorrow. Stuart Scott, you will be missed.” — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick)

“Headed to church this morning thinking about and praying for the family of @StuartScott” — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr)

“Thought and prayers to Stuart Scott’s family. I always enjoyed his energy and unique style.” — Jeff Burton (@JeffBurton)

“As I contemplate my journey with cancer, family, career, etc., I looked to Stuart Scott as a role model. Rest in Peace.” — Steve Byrnes (@SteveByrnes12)

“Saddened by the loss of Stewart Scott – I would describe my short amount of time with him as influencing & inspiring – A True Professional!” — Ricky Craven (@RickyCravenESPN)

“SportsCenter was Stuart Scott when I was growing up he is gonna be greatly missed. #RIPStuart” — Ty Dillon (@TyDillon)

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and colleagues of @espn’s Stuart Scott. #booyah” — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick)

“Thinking of @StuartScott We shared some time together and some laughs. Good man. Goodnight. God bless” — Michael Waltrip (@mw55)

