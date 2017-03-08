NASCAR considers quieter cars

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to a recent report by Sports Business Daily, NASCAR is considering a reduction in the noise produced by its race cars in an effort to make the sport more appealing to potential new fans.

Quieter cars could be targeted more toward millennials, who place heavy importance on the social experience of attending sporting events,” the Sports Business Daily article, as quoted by a FOX Sports opinion piece, read. “For example, many teams in stick-and-ball sports have developed standing areas where fans can gather and socialize instead of being restricted to a standard seat.”

According to an ESPN report, the sound level during a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race is usually around 100 decibels, resulting in communication difficulties and ear plugs being warned by many fans.

If a moves are made in an attempt to reduce the noise level, chances are they’ll include changes to cars’ exhaust systems.

