NASCAR considers quieter cars
Kevin Harvick (4) leads the way during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 5, 2017 (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR)
By AMANDA VINCENT
According to a recent report by Sports Business Daily, NASCAR is considering a reduction in the noise produced by its race cars in an effort to make the sport more appealing to potential new fans.
Quieter cars could be targeted more toward millennials, who place heavy importance on the social experience of attending sporting events,” the Sports Business Daily article, as quoted by a FOX Sports
opinion piece, read. “For example, many teams in stick-and-ball sports have developed standing areas where fans can gather and socialize instead of being restricted to a standard seat.”
According to an ESPN
report, the sound level during a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race is usually around 100 decibels, resulting in communication difficulties and ear plugs being warned by many fans.
If a moves are made in an attempt to reduce the noise level, chances are they’ll include changes to cars’ exhaust systems.