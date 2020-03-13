NASCAR continues without on-site fans

during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 24, 2019 in Hampton, Georgia.

EDITOR’S NOTE: NASCAR has since announced postponement of race weekends at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR is continuing, as scheduked, at least for the next couple of race weekends. But the sanctioning body is doing so without fans in the grandstands in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. NASCAR released a statement Thursday, indicating the Atlanta race weekend, culminating in Sunday’s running of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series, and the Homestead-Miami Speedway race weekend, culminating in a Cup Series race on March 22, will continue, as scheduled, but only essential personnel will be allowed into the facilities.

“At this time, NASCAR will hold its race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance,” the statement read. “These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race. We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events.”

Live television and radio coverage of on-track activities will continue as normal.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Thursday a ban on large gatherings. He gave NASCAR the options of postponing the Homestead-Miami race weekend or running it, as scheduled, without fans in attendance.

Atlanta Motor Speedway also released a statement regarding its race weekend, announcing that ticket holders would receive credits for their tickets for this weekend to use toward tickets to NASCAR races at any Speedway Motorsports Inc. property in 2020 or 2021.

“In taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our fans and industry stakeholders, the events at Atlanta Motor Speedway scheduled for March 13-15, 2020 will be held without spectators,” the statement read. “Ticketholders on file will receive a credit for the full amount paid towards any admissions including grandstand seating, infield, camping, fan hospitality, pit passes, etc. The credit can be used for the balance of the 2020 or 2021 seasons for a NASCAR-sanctioned event at any Speedway Motorsports-owned track, subject to availability.



“Details regarding the process of redeeming the credit will be posted on this webpage within the next 48 hours. We ask that you wait for those details before contacting the Ticket Office directly with specific questions regarding your purchase.”

Status for race weekends behind Homestead-Miami Speedway have not been determined.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).