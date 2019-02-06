NASCAR cracks down on inspection failures

CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 24: The #88 Nationwide Chevrolet waits for technical inspection prior to practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR is cracking down on failed inspections this year. the sanctioning body announced earlier this week that wins will be stripped if cars fail post-race inspection and the win will be awarded to the second car to cross the start/finish line, provided it passes inspection.

“If you are illegal, you don’t win the race,” NASCAR Executive Vice President of Competition and Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell said, as quoted by FOX Sports.

Also, NASCAR is speeding up the post-race inspection process. Instead of taking the top-two finishers and a randomly chosen car to the NASCAR Research Development Center in Concord, N.C., for a more thorough tear-down inspection, tear-downs, at least of the top-two finishers, will be done at the track, after the race.

“Our industry understands the need to focus on what happens on the race track,” O’Donnell said. “We cannot allow inspection and penalties to continue to be a prolonged storyline. Race vehicles are expected to adhere to the rule book from the opening of the garage to the checkered flag.”

Previously, post-race inspection failures of race-winning cars resulted in the loss of playoff benefits attached to race wins — playoff berths and playoff points, etc. — but drivers/teams retained the wins. Kevin Harvick’s car failed post-race inspections after two of his eight race wins in He still advanced to the championship four last November at Homestead-Miami Speedway, advancing from the regular season to the playoffs and playoff round to round through other wins and points. Joey Logano, though, failed to make the playoffs a year earlier when his car failed post-race inspection after he won a race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

”We’re really looking at a total culture change,” O’Donnell said, as quoted by MSN.

NASCAR also announced plans to crack down on pre-qualifying and pre-race inspection failures in 2019. Three pre-qualifying inspection failures will result in a driver not being allowed to attempt to qualify. Also, team members will be ejected from the garage area and practice time will be reduced. If a car fails pre-race inspection twice, that car will start in the back. Three pre-race inspection failures will result in an early-race, pit road, pass-through penalty.

