NASCAR Cup: 10 teams lose practice time ahead of Coca-Cola 600

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ten Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams were docked 15 minutes of practice time at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Thursday as teams prepare for Sunday evening’s Coca-Cola 600.

The No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing team of Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the No. 32 Go FAS Racing team of Matt DiBenedetto, the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing team of A.J. Allmendinger and the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team of Kasey Kahne were docked practice time at Charlotte on Thursday after twice failing pre-race inspection at Kansas Speedway on May 12.

The No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team of Austin Dillon, the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Kevin Harvick, the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Daniel Suarez, the No. 39 Front Row Motorsports team of David Ragan and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team of Jimmie Johnson were docked 15 minutes of Coca-Cola 600 practice Thursday as a result of twice failing inspection prior to the May 19 Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race, also at Charlotte.

The No. 15 Premium Motorsports team of Ross Chastain lost Charlotte practice time after Chastain missed the rookie meeting at Kansas.

The series has two additional 50-minute practice sessions scheduled for Saturday — 9:05-9:55 a.m. and 11:05-11:55 a.m.

