NASCAR Cup: 11 cars fail inspection at Kansas Speedway

during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 10, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Several Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series cars had their qualifying times from Friday at Kansas Speedway disallowed because of post-qualifying/pre-race inspections Saturday afternoon, and as a result, will start Saturday night’s Digital Ally 400 in the back. Those failing inspections include five of the original top-10 qualifiers.

The four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers — Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez — claimed the provisional top-four spots on Saturday’s starting grid with Harvick on the pole. Harvick and Bowyer’s cars passed inspection, but Almirola and Suarez’s did not. So, instead of a top-four sweep, Harvick and Bowyer gave their team a front-row sweep.

Chase Elliott, who was fifth in Friday’s qualifying; Martin Truex Jr., who was sixth; and Kyle Larson, who was eighth on Friday, also failed inspection and will, as a result, drop to the back. Elliott and Truex’s inspection failures move Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron, from seventh to third on Saturday night’s starting grid.

In all, 11 of the 40 cars entered in the Digital Ally 400 failed inspection — Almirola, Suarez, Elliott, Truex, Larson, Ty Dillon, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Landon Cassill, Joey Gase and Timmy Hill.

Those who failed inspection will start in the final 11 positions in order of car owner points. Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske team is highest among those with cars failing inspection, and as a result, will start 30th.

Elliott, Larson and Logano’s cars failed inspection a second time, so in addition to starting in the back, their car chiefs will be ejected.

Updated Digital Ally 400 starting grid:

