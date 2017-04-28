NASCAR Cup: 11 teams docked practice time at Richmond International Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR kicked-off the Richmond (Va.) International Raceway weekend that will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Toyota Owners 400 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series by cracking down on rules infractions committed by several race teams during recent weekends at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Eleven teams were docked practice time at Richmond on Friday for inspection issues or swerving at Bristol or Texas. Rain that altered the weekend schedule at Bristol deferred Texas penalties to this weekend at Richmond.

The No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team of Austin Dillon was docked 30 minutes of practice time, will lose his RIR pit selection and will start Sunday’s race from the rear because he failed laser inspection five times at Bristol.

Matt Kenseth’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team and the No. 22 Team Penske Ford team of Joey Logano also will be docked 30 minutes of practice time because of swerving after the Bristol race.

NASCAR implemented a rule late last year to crack-down on teams swerving during post-race cool-down laps in attempts to get their cars within spec prior to post-race inspections. Swerving resets the rear-end toe of race cars.

The No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford team of Aric Almirola will lose 15 minutes of practice time at Richmond for twice failing template inspection at Bristol.

The No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet team of A.J. Allmendinger will lose 30 minutes of practice time for failing laser inspection four times at Bristol.

The No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet team of Ty Dillon will be docked 15 minutes of practice time because the car failed Bristol laser inspection three times.

The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team of Denny Hamlin, the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford team of Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet team of Chris Buescher, the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team of Jimmie Johnson and the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team of Dale Earnhardt Jr. all will be penalized 15 minutes of practice time at Texas after pre-race inspection issues at Texas Motor Speedway on April 9.

Several teams have pushed the envelope in the NASCAR inspection process, and that came to a head during the Texas Motor Speedway race weekend, during which nine cars, nearly a quarter of those entered, failed to make qualifying attempts as a result of not getting through pre-qualifying inspection in time to do so.

