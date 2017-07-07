NASCAR Cup: 11 teams lose practice time at Kentucky Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Eleven drivers were docked practice time in the second and final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta on Friday in preparation for Saturday night’s Quaker State 400. The penalties were results of inspection issues the previous race weekend at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway that culminated in the running of the Coke Zero 400 on July 1. Previously, NASCAR docked practice time during first practice for inspection issues from the previous race weekend.

The No. 77 and No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota teams of Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr., the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford team of Daytona winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 18 and No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teams of Kyle Busch and Matt Kenseth lost 30 minutes of time in final practice.

The No. 2 Team Penske Ford team of Brad Keselowski, the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford team of Trevor Bayne, the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team of Kurt Busch, the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford team of Darrell Wallace Jr., the No. 83 BK Racing Toyota team of Ryan Sieg and the No. 72 TriStar Motorsports Chevrolet team of Cole Whitt were docked 15 minutes of practice time.

Chip Ganassi Racing was tops in practice, with Jamie McMurray leading way in the opening practice session and Kyle Larson posting the fastest lap in final practice. Martin Truex Jr. was second in both sessions.

