NASCAR Cup: 12 teams lose practice time at Talladega Superspeedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Twelve Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team/drivers each were docked 15 minutes of practice time during the first of two practices Friday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway as teams prepared for Sunday’s Geico 500.

The No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team of Jimmie Johnson, the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team of Michael McDowell and the No. 23 BK Racing team of Gray Gaulding lost practice time because they twice failed pre-race inspection at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on April 21.

The No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford of Trevor Bayne, the No. 13 Germain Racing team of Ty Dillon and the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Erik Jones were docked practice time for failing Richmond pre-qualifying inspection twice on April 20.

Truex and Busch’s teams each lost 15 minutes of practice time at Talladega for being late to pre-rce inspection at Richmond.

The No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team of David Ragan, the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Daniel Suarez, the No. 15 Premium Motorsports team of Ross Chastain and the No. 51 Rick Ware racing team of Timmy Hill lost practice time at Talladega, because they were late to pre-qualifying inspection at Richmond.

