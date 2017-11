NASCAR Cup: 2018 race start times announced

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Monday, NASCAR released a more detailed 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule that includes start times for all races next season. The schedule was released previously to outlined race dates, but start times were not included on that schedule.

“Feedback from our fans, along with insight from teams, tracks and our broadcast partners was key to identifying the most ideal start time for each race,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Broadcasting and Production said. “Every race weekend is unique, so considering fan and industry input alongside each event’s nuances allows us to balance interests on all sides.”

Below, is the more detailed schedule:

DATE, LOCATION/RACE, START TIME (all times ET), TV, RADIO

2/11, Daytona 500 qualifying, 12 p.m., FOX, MRN

2/11, The Clash at Daytona, 3 p.m., FS1, MRN

2/15, Duels at Daytona, 7 p.m. FS1, MRN

2/18, Daytona 500, 2:30 p.m., FOX, MRN

2/25, Atlanta, 2 p.m., FOX, PRN

3/4, Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m., FOX, PRN

3/11, Phoenix, 3:30 p.m., FOX, MRN

3/18, Auto Club, 3:30 p.m., FOX, MRN

3/25, Martinsville, 2 p.m., FS1, MRN

4/8, Texas, 2 p.m., FS1, PRN

4/15, Bristol, 2 p.m., FOX, PRN

4/21, Richmond, 6:30 p.m., FOX, MRN

4/29, Talladega, 2 p.m., FOX, MRN

5/6, Dover, 2 p.m., FS1, MRN

5/12, Kansas, 8 p.m., FS1, MRN

5/19, All-Star Open, 6 p.m., FS1, MRN

5/19, All-Star Race, 8 p.m., FS1, MRN

5/27, Charlotte, 6 p.m, FOX, PRN

6/3, Pocono, 2 p.m., FS1, MRN

6/10, Michigan, 2 p.m, FOX, MRN

6/24, Sonoma, 3 p.m., FS1, PRN

7/1, Chicagoland, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN, MRN

7/7, Daytona, 7 p.m., NBC, MRN

7/14, Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN, PRN

7/22, New Hampshire, 2 p.m., NBCSN, PRN

7/29, Pocono, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN, MRN

8/5, Watkins Glen, 2:30 p.m., NBC, MRN

8/12, Michigan, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN, MRN

8/18, Bristol, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN, PRN

9/2, Darlington, 6 p.m., NBCSN, MRN

9/9, Indianapolis, 2 p.m., NBCSN, IMS

9/22, Richnond, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN, MRN

9/30, Charlotte, 2 p.m., NBC, PRN

10/7, Dover, 2 p.m., NBCSN, MRN

10/14, Talladega, 2 p.m. NBC, MRN

10/21, Kansas, 2 p.m., NBC, MRN

10/28, Martinsville, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN, MRN

11/4, Texas, 3 p.m., NBCSN, PRN

11/11, Phoenix, 2:30 p.m., NBC, MRN

11/18, Homestead-Miami, 2:30 p.m., NBC, MRN

