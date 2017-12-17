NASCAR Cup: 2018 tests scheduled

By AMANDA VINCENT

ESPN’s Bob Pockrass (@BobPockrass) reported via a couple of Tweets the dates for 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series tests — both organizational and Goodyear tire tests.

According to Pockrass, two separate two-day tests are scheduled for the Charlotte Motor Speedway “roval”, one July 10-11 and the other a week later July 17-18. All Cup Series teams will be allowed to participate in one of the two tests. Two-day organizational tests are also scheduled for Las Vegas Motor Speedway from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, Richmond (Va.) Raceway from Aug. 27 to 28 and at Kansas Speedway from Sept. 24 to 25.

All organizations are typically allowed to send one team per organizational test.

Tires tests are scheduled for Jan. 9-10 at Texas Motor Speedway, April 17-18 at Michigan International Speedway, April 24-25 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 15-16 at Kentucky Speedway, June 5-6 at Darlington Raceway and Aug. 14-15 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Atlanta test is scheduled after the 2018 NASCAR race weekend at the track. That test will be preparation for 2019.

Four teams are usually invited to participate in each Goodyear tire test, with different teams invited to participate in each test.

