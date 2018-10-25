NASCAR Cup: 2019 aero package, new Mustang on stage during Charlotte Motor Speedway test

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series aerodynamic rules package and the Mustang that Ford will debut in NASCAR’s top series next season were on display during a Goodyear tire test at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Tuesday. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Erik Jones, Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron and Richard Childress Racing 2019 series rookie Daniel Hemric participated in the test.

Almirola, the only Ford driver at the test, gave next year’s Mustang a positive review.

“It’s comfortable to drive; it’s fun; it looks awesome,” Almirola said. “To have the first official competitive laps on the race track has been nice to collect some data.”

The specifics of the aero package used during Tuesday’s test included an eight-inch by 61-inch rear spoiler, a 37-inch wide radiator pan tapered to 31 inches, a front splitter with two-inch overhang, aero ducts, and a tapered spacer that limits engine output to approximately 550 hp. The package is based on the aero package utilized during this year’s Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at CMS in May, but differences produced more downforce and horsepower, resulting in higher speeds in the test.

“It is quite a bit faster than what we had at the All-Star Race,” Almirola said.

The package tested Tuesday reminded of his NASCAR Xfinity Series car he raced at tracks including Michigan International Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway earlier this season.

“I think, right now with what we’ve been running all morning, has been very close to that,” Hemric said. “Honestly, from watching the All-Star [Race] as a fan, I thought they looked slow, and I expected to feel that way. I went to go run wide open into turn one, and as you dropped down in, you knew you were still going 180 mph. The speed sensation is there with this package. I think they’ve done a good job of the horsepower and the downforce, balancing it out.”

Jones, though, was reminded more of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series racing. He believes, when teams get a better handle on next year’s package, race fields will spread out.

“As we have time to work on it, it’s going to get probably get more spread out, which I know people don’t want to hear, but I think that is what is going to happen,” Jones said. I think it will look very similar to Truck racing. Restarts will be really tight and bunched up, and once the fast guys get sorted out and singled out, you’ll see guys stretch their lead a little bit at times. We’ll see what happens.”

Teams participated made single-car runs in the morning session Tuesday but drafted in the afternoon.

