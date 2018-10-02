NASCAR Cup: 2019 aero package revealed

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Tuesday at its Research and Development Center in Concord, N.C., NASCAR unveiled its aerodynamic package for 22 races in 2019 at tracks one mile and longer. The package is similar to the aero package tested in the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May.

“It’s really been over a two-year process, working with the race teams, the OEMs, specifically the engine builders and probably the most collaborative effort we’ve had across all the industry stakeholders, including the drivers, to get to this package,” NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell said. “For us, it’s really a focus on getting back to a true focus on the drivers and what NASCAR is all about — close side-by-side racing and trying to deliver more of that.”

Race teams were provided the package specifics Monday.

The package includes a taller rear spoiler, a larger front splitter with two-inch overhang and a wider radiator pan. In 17 races, the package will be combined with a tapered spacer that is expected to put horsepower at 550 hp and aero ducts. For the other five races of the 22 — both races at Pocono Raceway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and Homestead-Miami Speedway — the taper spacer will be used, but aero ducts will not.

Also, a tapered spacer will replace the traditional restrictor plate for both races at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and the July race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The tapered spacer works similarly to a restrictor plate. The 2019 season-opening Daytona 500 will run under the same rules package as the 2018 edition of the race.

Other rules changes announced Tuesday include a reduction of organizational tests from four held in 2018 to three in 2019. Each full-time team is allowed to send one car and driver to each organizational test.

NASCAR also is modifying the sealed engine rule it introduced ahead of the 2018 season. Next year, teams must use at least three long-block engines in at least two races and at least 13 short-block engines in multiple races.

