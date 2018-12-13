NASCAR Cup: 2019 Clash eligibility requirements revealed

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 11: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 DOW Chevrolet, leads the field to the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway on February 11, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Thursday, NASCAR revealed the latest qualifying criteria for the Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The 2019 edition of the exhibition event is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Feb. 10, following Daytona 500 front-row qualifying.

“It’s a tremendous day of racing for our fans,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “Having Daytona 500 qualifying presented by Kroger followed by the Advance Auto Parts Clash makes for a sweet first Sunday of Speedweeks and will have fans fully tuned up for the 61st running of the ‘Great American Race’ on February 17.”

Twenty drivers are available by the eligibility requirements for the 2019 race, including Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Paul Menard, Daniel Suarez, MartinTruex Jr., Jamie McMurray, Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Jimmie Johnson, Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, and Brad Keselowski.

To be eligible for the 2019 Clash, drivers must have competed full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2018. Among full-time drivers last season, drivers who won a pole in 2018 or for any Daytona 500, have won the Clash or the Daytona 500 before or were in the 2018 playoffs are eligible for the 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash.

McMurray is transitioning into a broadcasting career in 2019, but Chip Ganassi Racing is expected to field a third car for McMurray at Daytona. McMurray was recently replaced by Kurt Busch in the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.

Suarez has been replaced by Martin Truex Jr. behind the wheel of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Suarez’s racing plans for 2019 haven’t been announced, yet, so it is unknown whether or not he has a ride for the Clash.

