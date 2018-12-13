NASCAR Cup: 2019 race start times revealed

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Tuesday, NASCAR released the start times for all of the events on its 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The 2019 season will begin with Daytona 500 front-row qualifying and the Clash exhibition race, both on Feb. 10. The first points-paying race, the Daytona 500, is scheduled for Feb. 17. The season will conclude, as usual, at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 17.

Several races throughout the 2019 season will start 30 minutes to an hour later, compared to their 2018 start times. The most significant change will be the playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 15. That race moves to a nighttime event.

“Moving the start time for the September race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is fitting because it will deliver a better experience for our fans attending the race, and kick off the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in primetime,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Broadcasting and Production Steve Herbst told NASCAR.com, as published by Yahoo! Sports.

Below, is the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule, complete with approximate race start times and TV and radio networks broadcasting each race race: