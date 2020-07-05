NASCAR Cup: 2020 Champion’s Week cancelled

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 05: Champion Kyle Busch attends the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards at Music City Center on December 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has cancelled its Champion’s Week for 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The multi-day event, usually held in late-November or early-December, traditionally culminates in the NASCAR Cup Series Awards banquet.

“With the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus and the impact on the industry, this year’s NASCAR Champion’s Week and NASCAR Cup Series Awards originally scheduled to take place in Nashville will not occur,” a statement from NASCAR read. “The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champions will be celebrated at the end of the season with more details to come. We look forward to returning to Nashville in 2021.”

A joint year-end awards ceremony for the NASCAR Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series usually is held separate from the Cup Series banquet.

The Cup Series Champion’s Week, including awards banquet, was moved to Nashville, Tenn., from Las Vegas in 2019 and was expected to be held in Nashville, again, in 2020.

