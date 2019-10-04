NASCAR Cup: 2020 rules changes announced

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 29: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Rush/Cummins Ford, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on September 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR announced Tuesday several rules changes for the 2020 Cup Series season, aimed at decreasing costs for race teams. According to NASCAR officials, the changes for 2020 shouldn’t affect the on-track product.

“The 2019 season has produced great racing, and we anticipate the level of competition to continue to rise as teams build off this rules package in 2020,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Innovation and Racing Development John Probst said, according to a NASCAR.com article. “Collectively, we continue to work closely as an industry to put on the best racing possible for our fans, while working diligently on the Next Gen car, scheduled to make its debut in 2021.”

Changes include the personnel and car cutbacks.

According to the new rules, teams will be allowed only 12 certified “active” chassis per car number at any given time and up to four chassis set aside for future use, designated as “inactive.” Chassis may only be retired if it has been used in at least three races or crash-damaged beyond repair. Teams also will be limited to no more than 10 unique chassis designs.

Previously there were no limits on how many cars per number a team had in its stable.

Teams’ wind tunnel-testing time also will be limited for the first time next season. Beginning in 2020, teams will be limited to 150 hours to wind-tunnel testing and tests must take place at Aerodyn Wind Tunnel or Penske Technology Group Wind Tunnel in Mooresville, N.C.; Auto Research Center in Indianapolis; or Windshear Wind Tunnel in Concord, N.C.

Manufacturers won’t be allowed to wind-tunnel test their current race cars in 2020, but they will be allowed unlimited wind-tunnel time on their next generation of race cars, as they continue development on those cars ahead of their debuts in 2021.

Team at-track rosters will be reduced to include 10 “road crew” personnel, down from 12. Also, the allowable number of “organizational staff” team members will be reduced from four to three individuals per organization.

Also, Cup Series teams will be required to run at least eight races with a full long-block sealed engine and at least eight with a short-block sealed engine, a change from three races with a full long-block sealed engine and 13 with short-block seals.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).