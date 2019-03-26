NASCAR Cup: 2020 schedule features dramatic changes

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR announced Tuesday its 2020 Cup Series schedule with significant changes that include a Pocono Raceway doubleheader, new locales for the season finale and the regular-season finale and the first scheduled series night race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, among other changes.

The regular season will both begin and end at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, with the traditional July 4 weekend race there moving to Aug. 29 to make room for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway move to July 5.

“Quite fittingly, the birthplace of NASCAR will host the bookend races to the 2020 regular season,” NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell said. “Racing in Daytona – particularly in the summer under the lights – never fails in delivering intense and unpredictable action. There’s no question this venue will create some incredible drama as drivers make one last push for a playoff spot.”

The 2020 champion will be determined at ISM Raceway near Phoenix instead of Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 8. The Homestead race will move to March 22, the sixth race of the season. Meanwhile, Atlanta Motor Speedway’s date moves from the second race of the season to the fifth (March 15), following the West Coast Swing, which moves up a week.

Pocono’s traditional two race weekends per season have been condensed to one weekend for a Cup Series doubleheader of races on June 27 and 28.

Also, the Cup Series will go night racing at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for the first time on May 9, Mother’s Day weekend. Meanwhile the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway night race moves to the playoffs to conclude the opening round, which will begin with the Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. With Bristol’s move to the playoffs, all three short tracks that host Cup Series races will have playoff dates. Martinsville’s playoff race will move the the penultimate weekend of the season, the old ISM Raceway date.

“The fans and the industry, as a whole, have been vocal about the desire for sweeping changes to the schedule, and the 2020 slate is a reflection of our efforts to execute against that feedback,” O’Donnell said. “These changes are a result of unprecedented consensus-building with our race tracks and broadcast partners, something we look to continue into 2021 and beyond.”

Below, is the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule:

