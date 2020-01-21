NASCAR Cup: $3 million bid nets first C8 Corvette for Rick Hendrick

GM CEO Mary Barra and NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Jan. 18, 2020 (photo courtesy of Barrett-Jackson).

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick shelled out $3 million for the first mid-engine C8 Corvette during the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Saturday. The money to will go to the Detroit Children’s Fund to benefit underfunded public schools in Detroit.

The car, carrying VIN 001, has not yet been built. A red placeholder Corvette rolled across the auction block in Scottsdale, but the actual Stingray 3LT will be black and include every available option. Hendrick’s car will include a 495-hp, 6.2-liter LT2 V-8 engine and the Z51 performance package, which includes an electronically-controlled, limited slip differential with shorter final-drive ratio; Brembo brakes; performance exhaust, a heavey-duty cooling system; and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

The base price for a 2020 C8 Stingray is just under $60,000, but Hendricks car with all the bells and whistles is expected to carry a price much higher than the base but way under his winning bid.

