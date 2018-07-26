NASCAR Cup: 5-Hour Energy leaving Furniture Row Racing at season’s end

By AMANDA VINCENT

Furniture Row Racing is looking for a primary sponsor for 2019 and beyond for its No. 78 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series entry driven by 2017 champion Martin Truex Jr., as 5-Hour Energy recently announced it would be leaving the team and NASCAR at the end of the 2018 season.

“I don’t know that I was surprised. I felt like it was – they were kind of – they’ve been on the fence for a kind of a while, and we’ve kind of been waiting on a decision, and so I don’t know that I was surprised, but I guess I wish it didn’t take quite as long as it did and, you know, kind of puts us in a tough spot now, but I’m not really, really worried,” Truex said at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on July 20. “I mean, I think something good can come out of this. Obviously, it’s not great timing with all that’s going on, but I’ve got confidence in my team and what we’re doing, and hopefully, we can find a replacement for that.”

The energy shot maker became a sponsor of Furniture Row Racing in 2017, serving as primary sponsor on the No. 77 driven by Erik Jones. When Jones left FRR for Joe Gibbs Racing and the No. 77 program was shuttered ahead of the 2018 season, the 5-Hour Energy sponsorship was moved to Truex’s No. 78 to share a primary sponsorship role with Bass Pro Shops.

Prior to joining Furniture Row Racing, 5-Hour Energy had a relationship with Clint Bowyer, first sponsoring him at Michael Waltrip Racing when he joined that team in 2012 and following him to HScott Motorsports for a single season in 2016.

Prior to obtaining sponsorship from 5-Hour Energy and Bass Pro Shops, FRR owner Barney Visser put his own company, Furniture Row, in a sponsorship position with the No. 78 team, but Truex predicts that won’t happen again.

“I don’t see Barney putting Furniture Row back on the car and doing that,” Truex said. “I don’t know that he can make that work anymore, so we’ll see where it goes from here, but, you know, obviously committed to the team and trying to figure out how we can continue moving forward, and hopefully, there’s a company out there that we can do a great job representing, and hopefully, they’ll come out and show their support here shortly.”

Truex also doesn’t think the departure of 5-Hour Energy will interfere with his negotiations with Furniture Row Racing for a contract extension.

“Certainly makes things more difficult, you know, but we’ve been talking about it and honestly it’s not like we were just waiting on this to happen,” Truex said. “It just was more of – we’re just trying to figure everything out, what’s the best direction to go, get all the details, and honestly, we haven’t really worked that hard on it. It’s been something that’s like – it’s not really a pressing issue for me. I know what the team wants. I know where we’re all at, you know, it’s not like I’m nervous they’re going to sign somebody else or I’m going to be searching for a ride. It’s nothing like that. It’s more just trying to focus on racing and feeling like it will get done when it gets done.”

