NASCAR Cup: A.J. Allmendinger embarks on broadcasting career

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 23: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver AJ Allmendinger poses for photos during the 2017 Media Tour at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 24, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A.J. Allmendinger’s racing career is shifting from the race track to the TV broadcast booth. After losing his seat to Ryan Preece at JTG-Daugherty Racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Allmendinger has signed a multi-year contract with NBC Sports to be a member of the IMSA Sports Car Championship broadcast team and a contributor to the network’s “NASCAR America” show.

“I couldn’t be more excited to begin this new chapter in my life alongside some of the most knowledgeable and influential voices in motorsports, and to be a part of NBC Sports’ second-to-none coverage,” Allmendinger said.

Allmendinger will continue to race when he gets a chance to, though. As a matter-of-fact, he’ll serve as both broadcaster and competitor during the Rolex 24 IMSA event at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway next month. He also hopes to continue in NASCAR, on road courses.

Allmendinger has competed in 12 of the last 13 Rolex 24 events and was part of the winning team in 2012. He also was a winning Champ Car driver before embarking on a NASCAR career.

“AJ loves to race and is passionate about IMSA,” NBC Sports Executive Producer and President of Production Sam Flood said. “His career as a driver across IMSA, NASCAR and open wheel will bring a unique mix of experience and insight to the NBC Sports team.”

Allmendinger raced in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2007 through 2018, driving the No. 47 for JTG-Daugherty Racing from 2014 through 2018. He claimed one-career series win at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in his first year with JTG-Daugherty. He also raced for teams including Red Bull Racing, Phoenix Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports and Team Penske.

