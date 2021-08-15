NASCAR Cup: A.J. Allmendinger notches Kaulig Racing’s first win

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 15: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Hyperice Chevrolet, (L) and Matt Kaulig, owner of Kaulig Racing celebrate by kissing the yard of bricks after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



After two late-race red flags and two overtime restarts, A.J. Allmendinger scored Kaulig Racing’s first NASCAR Cup Series win Sunday in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, the Cup Series’ first-ever race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.



“ Oh, my gosh, I was so mad yesterday (after the NASCAR Xfinity Series race). I wanted to win so bad,” Allmendinger said. “I mean, this is unbelievable. In my wildest dreams I could never imagine the way that just played out. Matt Kaulig (car owner), I don’t even know what he’s doing right now. He can’t — he’s almost in tears. Chris Rice (Kaulig Racing President), the Hyperice Chevy was so good. We had to fight hard. Robin Miller, I saw him this morning; this one is for you, baby. We love you, Robin, everything that you do. In memory of Bob Jenkins. Baby, I love you so much. Mom and Dad, all my friends and family, oh, my God. We just won at Indy. Hey, (Michael) Shank, I just wanted to be like you, baby. I just wanted to be like you.”

The race was red-flagged for the first time after lap 78 when a portion of curbing in turn six came up and caused several cars to spin and sent Joey Logano head-on into a tire barrier. Other cars collected included those of William Byron, Kyle Busch, Ryan Preece, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Chris Buescher, Daniel Suarez, James Davison, Kevin Harvick and Justin Haley.

“ I am okay. Thank God those tire packs were there,” Logano said. “The hit wasn’t that hard at all. The tires absorbed a lot of it. I don’t believe in luck, but that time, I feel like it was just bad luck. Wrong place at the wrong time, and unfortunately, it ended our day. We had a decent run coming to us and maybe a top-five finish for our Shell Pennzoil Mustang, and the next thing I knew, I was airborne and headed to the wall. I had a lot of time to think about it. I was just along for the ride as a passenger, knowing what the end result was going to be. All the fans were cheering right there. They were happy to see me get out, which was good do see. It will be an exciting finish to watch on TV, I guess.”



The race restarted with the damaged curbing removed, but that created the new issue of a higher curbing in the same area being more exposed. Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson restarted on the front row, with Briscoe and Matt DiBenedetto in row two.



Michael McDowell, Austin Dillon, Cole Custer, Martin Truex Jr. and Reddick wrecked on that restart after hitting the higher curb. Hamlin still was the race leader for the final restart, but after he spun and Chase Briscoe ran off course, Allmendinger took the white flag as the race leader.



Ryan Blaney finished second, Larson was third, Chase Elliott fourth, and DiBenedetto rounded out the top-five.



“Our car looks better than most,” Blaney said. “That was a wild race, especially towards the end. I feel like we could have run 10th-12th all day, and that is where we were. We just kind of got a couple good restarts and dodged some mess, and we had a good shot to try to win the race. I just couldn’t put together a good enough lap-and-a-half to get to A (Allmendinger) to try to pass. We survived all day and did a good job. The whole team did a good job sticking in there. The race got pretty crazy at the end. We almost made it a perfect weekend for Penske Racing, just missed it by one spot.”

Larson dominated the second half of the race after he was the race leader to restart for the third and final stage. After giving up the top spot to pit under green for the final time on lap 55, he cycled back to the lead after a lengthy cycle that included Hamlin and DiBenedetto staying out longer to lead laps.



Larson gave up the lead to pit, along with most of the other front runners during a lap-73 debris caution.

Hamlin became the race leader by being one of four drivers to stay out during the caution. Briscoe also stayed out after making an unscheduled green-flag pit stop for a tire issue on lap 65.

Reddick won both stages at laps 15 and 35, both times after frontrunners pitted before pit road closed late in the stage.



Briscoe led most of the first stage after starting on the front row and taking the lead from pole sitter Byron on lap two. Briscoe ran in or near the top-five for much of the race before making an unscheduled pit stop for a tire issue on lap 65.



Brad Keselowski stayed out late in stage one and during the caution that followed to restart for stage two as the race leader. Elliott got by Keselowski soon after the lap-20 restart and ran up front until his late-stage, green-flag pit stop.



Finishing sixth through 10th were Kurt Busch, Erik Jones, Haley, Austin Cindric and Ryan Newman.