NASCAR Cup: A.J. Allmendinger on standby for Austin Dillon at Martinsville

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – JUNE 01: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Ellsworth Advisors Chevrolet, walks pit road during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco at Bristol Motor Speedway on June 01, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Fresh of a NASCAR Xfinity win at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, A.J. Allmendinger will be on standby for Austin Dillon at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Wednesday for Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Cup Series is scheduled to contest the Blue-Emu Maximum Relief 500 at Martinsville Wednesday night, as Dillon and his wife, Whitney Dillon, await the birth of their first child.

Allmendinger last raced in the Cup Series in 2018. He lost his position as driver of the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet at the end of that season. He raced full-time in the Cup Series between 2009 and 2018 after two partial seasons. In 371 Cup Series starts, Allmendinger has 11-career top-five finishes, including a single win at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in 2014. His stats also include 57 top-10s.

Dillon drew the 22nd starting position for Wednesday’s race, but if Allmendinger is in the car instead of Dillon, he’ll have to drop to the back for the start of the race because of the driver change.

