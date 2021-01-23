NASCAR Cup: A.J. Allmendinger returns for Daytona road course

Photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kaulig Racing plans to put A.J. Allmendinger behind the wheel of its No. 16 Chevrolet for the NASCAR Cup Series race on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course, scheduled for Feb. 21. If Allmendinger makes the race, it’ll be his first Cup Series event since 2018.

“I am really looking forward to racing in the Cup Series once again, but more importantly, I am pumped to be racing in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing,” Allmendinger said. “I keep wanting to help Kaulig Racing grow as much as possible, and the next step is racing in some Cup races with them. Daytona is a prestigious race track to compete at, whether you are on the oval or road course, so this is a great place for Kaulig Racing’s first non-superspeedway Cup race.”

Since losing his seat at JTG-Daugherty Racing at the end of the 2018 season, Allmendinger has raced part-time for Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He plans to race full-time in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig in 2021, though.

Kaulig Racing also plans to enter the Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 14, with Kaz Grala as driver of the No. 16. In addition to the full schedule of Xfinity Series races, Kaulig plans to run a partial Cup Series schedule this year, focusing on road courses and superspeedway races.

Allmendinger has 371-career starts in the Cup Series, dating back to 2007. He has one-career win, coming in 2014 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. His stats also include 11 top-fives and 57 top-10s in the Cup Series. Four of his five-career Xfinity Series wins also came on road courses

The Cup Series has raced on the Daytona road course once, in 2020. The Xfinity Series also raced on the Daytona road course for the first time last year. Allmendinger finished fourth in that race.

“Having A.J. compete in our very first non-superspeedway Cup race was really a no-brainer for us,” Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice said. “Kaulig Racing is honored to be able to be get AJ back into the Cup Series for the first time since his retirement. I think he will pick right back up where he left off as a road course ace.”

Kaulig Racing has contested one Cup Series race, to date, the 2020 Daytona 500. Justin Haley drove the No. 16 to a 13th-place finish.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).