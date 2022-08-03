NASCAR Cup: A.J. Allmendinger’s cool suit fails at Indianapolis

DOVER, DELAWARE – APRIL 30: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Action Industries Chevrolet, waves to fans during the during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A.J. Allmendinger’s cool suit failed during the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Sunday. As a result, he was treated and released from the IMS infield care center after the race.

After the race, Allmendinger climbed out of his car and fell toward the pit wall, bracing himself with both hands and remaining there for several minutes while being assisted by safety personnel. He was, then, treated at the care center for fewer than 30 minutes.

“It was hot from the start of the race, but the problem was, by the time we figured it out, I still had the cooling shirt on, so it just made it even hotter in the car,” Allmendinger said. “I was doing okay, but 20 (laps) to go, I ran out of water. The helmet blower was starting to feel hot as well, so just riding around under yellow makes it worse. During green, I can be okay. But you get heat-soaked in the car under yellow, and those last few laps were pretty brutal.”

Sunday’s race went into overtime. Allmendinger was second for the final restart and wound up finishing seventh.

“Once you get green, you suck it up, and we had a shot to win the race, so that’s all that mattered,” Allmendinger, the winner of the 2021 edition of the race, said.

He pulled double-duty during the Indy weekend, winning the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard NASCAR Xfinity Series race there Saturday.

