NASCAR Cup: Adam Stevens confronts Martin Truex Jr.’s team at Brickyard

By AMANDA VINCENT

In Sunday’s Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the two primary frontrunners in the first 100 laps, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., wrecked together, racing for the lead, on a restart with about 50 laps to go. Afterward, Truex accepted responsibility for the wreck. Still, Busch’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, confronted Truex’s No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team on pit road after the wreck. FOX Sports 1’s “Race Hub” showed video footage of the confrontation on its Tuesday show.

Truex’s Furniture Row Racing team has a technical alliance with Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing team.

“I don’t care who you are. Get out of my box,” one of Truex’s crew members was heard telling Stevens as Stevens approached the No. 78 pit stall.

“Alright, cowboy,” Stevens was heard saying.

Video footage of the confrontation, as shown on “Race Hub,” is available, here.

Truex was going for his fourth win of the season. Meanwhile, Busch was, and still is, winless in 2017. His last win came in last year’s Brickyard 400. Busch led most of the first 110 laps of the race, while Truex ran second to him for most of those laps.

Kasey Kahne was the eventual race winner in a wreckfest of a race that included three red flags, including one nearly two-hour weather-related red flag. the race ended under caution as darkness fell on the track that doesn’t have lights.

