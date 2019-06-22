NASCAR Cup: add Matt DiBenedetto to list of drivers honoring Waltrip at Sonoma

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford team of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford team of David Ragan already have been reported as carrying special paint schemes on their cars in the Toyota Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on Sunday to honor Darrell Waltrip. Add the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota team of Matt DiBenedetto to the list.

Waltrip is retiring from his NASCAR broadcasting career at the conclusion of Sunday’s race. Waltrip has been a part of the NASCAR on FOX broadcasting team since the 2001 season after retiring from full-time competition as a Cup Series driver at the end of the 2000 season. The Sonoma race is the last NASCAR race of the season on FOX, as NBC picks up race live-broadcast duties next weekend for the second half of the season.

While Stenhouse and Ragan’s cars don Waltrip paint schemes from the 1990s, DiBenedetto’s team went more retro, basing its paint scheme on one of Waltrip’s from 1974.

DiBenedetto tweeted graphics of his car Thursday.

So excited to run this #ThanksDW scheme this weekend in honor of @AllWaltrip! He’s done so much for our sport and I’m lucky to call him a friend,” DiBenedetto (@MattDRacing) tweeted.

Waltrip won his first pole at Nashville, Tenn., in 1974. He still was winless at that point in his career, winning the first two of his 84-career NASCAR Cup Series wins the following year.

