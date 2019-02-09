NASCAR Cup: Advance Auto Parts Clash entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

Twenty Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will get a head start on the 2019 season Sunday with the running of the Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway. Drivers eligible for the Clash include last year’s playoff drivers, 2018 pole winners, former Daytona 500 winners who competed in the Cup Series full-time last year and former Daytona 500 pole sitters who competed full-time int he series last season.

Below, is the entry list for the 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash: