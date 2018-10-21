NASCAR Cup: to advance to playoff round of eight

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway is the elimination race of the second round of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. So, at the checkered flag, the playoff field will be trimmed from 12 to eight drivers. Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola are the only two drivers with their playoff advancement clinched, courtesy of wins in the last two races at Dover (Del.) International Speedway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman are the four drivers heading into Kansas in the danger zone, provisional playoff eliminations spots, in points positions ninth through 12th. Bowman is in a must-win situation to keep his championship hopes alive. The other three may possibly advance on points with the help of other drivers in the form of poor performances. But the only way they truly hold their playoff advancement destinies in their own hands is by winning the race. Larson is in the most danger among the three of being eliminated, 36 points out after receiving a 10-point penalty for a Talladega rules infractions.

Below, is a list of the minimum points tally the remaining drivers need to guarantee their playoff advancement on points, regardless of the performance of other playoff drivers. Anyone on the list would secure his playoff advancement with a race win.

Kevin Harvick, 11 points

Kyle Busch, 28 points

Joey Logano, 35 points

Kurt Busch, 44 points

Clint Bowyer, 52 points

Martin Truex Jr. would need help through the performance of others to lock-in on points if someone other than Elliott, Almirola, Harvick, Kyle Busch, Logano, Kurt Busch or Bowyer wins the race. If one of the aforementioned drivers wins, Truex would clinch on points with a tally of 38.

