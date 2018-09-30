NASCAR Cup: what to do to advance in playoffs

By AMANDA VINCENT

Four drivers head into Sunday’s inaugural Bank of America Roval 400 on the new Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval with their playoff survival to the second round, or round of 12, secured or nearly secures. The Charlotte race is the elimination race of the first round, so after the checkered flag, the playoff field will be reduced from 16 drivers to 12.

Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch already have secured playoff advancement, courtesy of wins in the first two races of the first round. Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. is locked into the next round, already clinching an advancement spot on points. Meanwhile, all Kevin Harvick has to do Sunday to secure a spot in the next round is start the race.

That leaves eight positions in round two open. Below, is what some of the remaining playoff drivers need to do in the Bank of America Roval 400 to ensure advancement to the second round, regardless of the performance of others:

Joey Logano — needs to score at least 33 points.

Aric Almirola — needs to score at least 35 points.

Kyle Larson — needs to score at least 40 points

Kurt Busch — needs to score 43 points

Chase Elliott and Austin Dillon — need to score 48 points

Alex Bowman — needs to score 53 points

Ryan Blaney — needs to score 54 points

Necessary points tallies for each driver may decrease, depending on who wins the race. Also, any of the above drivers would clinch by winning the race.

Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin are the four drivers in provisional elimination spots heading into Sunday’s race. The only way they’re completely in charge of their own playoff-advancement destiny is by winning the race. Advancement on points is dependent on the performance of other playoff drivers.

