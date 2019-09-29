NASCAR Cup: advancing to playoff round two at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway is the third race of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, making it the elimination race of the first round. As a result, the playoff field will be whittled from 16 to 12 drivers after Sunday’s checkered flag.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick already have clinched their berths in the second round, Truex as the winner of both of the playoff races, so far, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Busch and Harvick on points.

Meanwhile, Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones are in the playoff basement, heading into the Roval race, as the bottom four drivers in the standings among the 16 in the playoffs. And those four drivers aren’t separated by very many points. Bowman is only two points behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron, the driver on the advancement bubble in 12th. Bowyer is only four points behind Byron. Busch is 14 points behind Byron, while Jones is in the deepest hole, 45 points behind Byron, after Jones was credited with a last-place finish at Richmond because of a failed post-race inspection.

“Just do the best we can, do the best I can do on the car and make the best decisions we can,” Bowyer said of his strategy. “Obviously, we brought the best car that we can possibly build, and speeds are good.”

Byron isn’t the only driver in the top-12 in danger of being knocked out of advancement territory, either. He’s only a single point behind 11th-place driver Aric Almirola and six points ahead of 10th place Ryan Blaney. For that matter, ninth-place driver Ryan Newman is only 12 points ahead of Byron.

“I feel like we’ve got a good handle on what we need,” Almirola said. “It’s very much an unknown, and so there is a little bit of uncertainty, for sure, but I do feel good about where we’re at. I ran top-10 at Sonoma. I ran top-10 at Watkins Glen and finished 12th, so I feel like our road course program is good enough to do what we need to do to advance to the next round.”

Any of the aforementioned drivers would, of course, clinch their advancement with a race win Sunday, and so would any of the unmentioned drivers not already locked into round two. Given Jones’ position in the standings, he’s nearly in a “must-win” situation to advance.

One of the drivers in the danger zone, Blaney, is the reigning Roval winner. He’s the only Roval winner in the Cup Series, as the oval-road course hybrid circuit made its debut last year.

Bowman looked to be in position to start Sunday’s race on the front row, alongside teammate and pole sitter Byron, but because of a Saturday practice crash, Bowman will have to drop to the back in a backup car, as will fellow-playoff driver Denny Hamlin. Truex also will drop to the back because of an engine change.

Meanwhile, Byron retains his fifth pole start of the season.

Here’s a look at the standings, heading into the Bank of America Roval 400.

