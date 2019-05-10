NASCAR Cup: aero ducts added for a few more races

LONG POND, PA – JUNE 03: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Duracell Ford, and Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer Ford, lead the field to green for the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway on June 3, 2018 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has tweaked the variation of its 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series aerodynamic rules package it planned to utilize for races at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.; Darlington (S.C.) Raceway; and Homestead-Miami Speedway. The sanctioning body announced the change Wednesday.

Aero ducts have been added to the rules package for races at those tracks. Previous plans had cars running either brake ducts or block-offs in those races. For most of the races in which NASCAR mandates its 550 hp package, including tapered spacers, cars have aero ducts. Aero ducts were not on cars for the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the second race of the season, even though the 550 hp package was used. Instead, cars had brake ducts for that race.

“When we originally looked at which elements of the package to race at each track, we wanted to err on the side of caution at a few tracks where there may be some brake cooling concerns,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Innovation and Racing John Probst said, as quoted in an NBC Sports article. “After reviewing data from Atlanta, and with what we’ve learned over the first 11 races, we believe we can use the ducts without issue. In conversations with the teams, they emphasized the desire to focus on one race package, which will continue to improve the racing.”

NASCAR’s other package is a 750 hp package used at shorter tracks. That package doesn’t include aero ducts. The 550 hp package was designed for most races at tracks over a mile.

Wednesday’s changes affect four races, as the Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway twice on June 2 and July 28. Races at Darlington and Homestead are scheduled for Sept. 1 and Nov. 17, respectively.

