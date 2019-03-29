NASCAR Cup: aero package tweaked for superspeedways

TALLADEGA, AL – APRIL 29: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer Flannel Ford, and Kurt Busch, driver of the #41 Monster Energy/Haas Automation Ford, lead the field during the pace laps prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 29, 2018 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has modified its Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series aerodynamic rules package for upcoming superspeedway races at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The changes are as result of a test after Daytona following February’s Daytona 500 during which NASCAR officials saw faster than desired speeds.

The spoiler height has been raised an inch, from eight inches to nine inches. Also, a one-inch bolt has been added to the track-bar mount to change height to 12 inches. The aim of the changes is to slow the speed of the cars.

Other features of the aero package, including a bigger splitter, tapered spacer and aero ducts, will remain the same. Although the series has already raced at Daytona this season, the new aero package has not been utilized in an official competition environment at a superspeedway, as the Daytona 500 ran under the 2018 aerodynamic rules package. It was the final Cup race for which cars had restrictor plates installed. Going forward, the restrictor plate will be replaced by the tapered spacer.

The Cup Series returns to Daytona International Speedway on July 6. The next superspeedway race is scheduled for April 28 at Talladega. The series will return to Talladega for a second race there on Oct. 13.

