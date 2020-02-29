NASCAR Cup: Alan Gustafson shows up at Auto Club with arm in sling

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 28: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, stands with his crew chief Alan Gustafson in the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on September 28, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Alan Gustafson, crew chief on the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team of driver Chase Elliott in the NASCAR Cup Series, has sustained injuries since his arrival in Fontana, Calif., for Sunday’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway, but those injuries didn’t come at the track. Instead, he suffered a torn AC joint and a hairline fracture in his clavicle in a mountain biking accident Thursday. As a result, he arrived at the track Friday morning with his right arm in a sling.

“I wrecked my mountain bike while riding in Laguna,” Gustafson told NASCAR.com. “It was pretty gnarly. I have a torn AC joint and a hairline fracture in my clavicle, along with no skin left on my arms and elbows.”

Gustafson was riding alone and was about two-and-a-half miles from where he parked his vehicle when the accident occurred. So he had to walk with his bike that distance back to his vehicle for a trip to an urgent-care facility. Although Gustafson had difficulty showering and getting dressed before heading to the track Friday morning, he said the injury would not interfere in him doing his job.

“Not much they can do for it,” Gustafson said. “Surgery, or leave it alone and it can heal itself. It’s a race weekend so here I am, and I’ll be fine.”

