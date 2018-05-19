NASCAR Cup: Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, A.J. Allmendinger, Chase Elliott advance to All-Star Race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott, Daniel Suarez and A.J. Allmendinger advanced from the Monster Energy Open to the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte (N.C.) Speedway on Saturday night, claiming the back starting positions, 18th through 21st, on the All-Star Race starting grid.

Bowman, Suarez and A.J. Allmendinger advanced from Open to All-Star Race with Open results. Bowman won the first 20-lap stage of the Open after taking the lead from pole sitter Aric Almirola.

Suarez was the stage-two winner after the completion of 40 laps. Erik Jones started the second 20-lap stage of the Open from the front after first-stage winner Bowman dropped out of the race. Jones stayed out on the race track between the first two stages, while the rest of the race field pitted. His old tires didn’t keep him up front, though, as Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Suarez took the lead soon after the start of the second stage. Elliott briefly took the lead for Suarez, but Suarez took it back to run up front at stage-two end.

The third advancing spot into the All-Star race came down to a 10-lap sprint with Darrell Wallace Jr. and Corey LaJoie up front after taking only two tires to everyone else’s four. Wallace was able to maintain his lead through most of the final stage, but in a multi-car battle for the lead on the final lap, Elliott took the lead, and then, Allmendinger took the top spot for the checkered flag.

Elliott, then, received the most votes in the fan vote among drivers yet to advance to the All-Star Race to claim the 21st and final All-Star starting spot.

Roush Fenway Racing teammates Matt Kenseth and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start the All-Star Race on the front row as a result of their qualifying results Friday evening.

